Do you have a passion for introducing youth to the natural world around them? Do you know someone who does? If so, the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth camp is the place to work this summer. We are currently hiring staff for our Day Camp program. Our camp program is looking to create an awesome team of adults looking to connect kids to the outdoors. Our camp program runs for five weeks plus a paid week of staff training, at the beautiful Cedar Lake Outdoor Center in the Waterloo Recreation Area, outside Chelsea, MI.

We are currently on the hunt for a lifeguard, Conservation Educators/Counselors, and a grounds and facilities person. To be eligible for any of these positions, you must be at least 18 years of age and be CPR and First Aid certified or willing to certify before camp starts. Our goal is to create an incredible staff made of people that enjoy working with children, have a love for the outdoors and feel that it is important to teach the next generation skills they can use for a lifetime.

You will spend your days, kayaking, building wilderness shelters, teaching kids about wildlife and hopefully catching some fish. All of our positions are paid positions with a camp uniform included. We also can provide housing during the season if the staff member is not from the Chelsea area.

Working with children from so many diverse backgrounds can be extremely rewarding and watching one kid’s eyes light up from experiencing something brand new in nature will make the entire summer worth it.

If you or someone you know is looking for an amazing summer where your job feels more like fun, looking for lodging and a paycheck then go to http://www.mucccamp.org/about/staff/.

Fill out our online application and send your resume to me Camp Director, Max Bass at mbass@mucc.org.