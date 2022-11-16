Thank You MUCC

Farewell! As MUCC’s AmeriCorps member, I am completing my term this week. I worked closely with the On the Ground program but also assisted with outreach events and education. It has been an amazing experience full of wonderful opportunities and people.

The OTG program hosted many volunteer events during my term. Each event was a chance to improve habitat across Michigan and meet amazing people. My personal favorite was planting trees at Potterville SGA. This event may have come with certain challenges but it was all worth it to see the determination and resilience of the participating volunteers.

MUCC’s Camp is known for inspiring and educating youth across Michigan. I was able to participate in some educational programs throughout the year. Most notably teaching kids about the life history and diversity of bats. This was an incredibly enjoyable program for both the campers and me. It is a memory I continue to cherish.

Outside of MUCC, I shadowed multiple conservation organizations across the state. From water testing to searching for reptiles, each experience was new and enjoyable.

Thank you to every volunteer, student, biologist, and MUCC personnel that worked with me along the way. I have learned so much from my AmeriCorps term and could not have done it without your help. I wish MUCC luck in all future endeavors and hope the next AmeriCorps is successful.