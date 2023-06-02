The summer volunteer event you’ve been waiting for! Join us for our Annual Manistee River Clean-Up on July 15

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program in partnership with Steelhead Manifesto and the US Forest Service Adopt-a-Forest program as we clean-up trash in and around the Manistee River starting and ending at the High Bridge Boat Launch in Brethren.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, July 15 from 9am to noon (please arrive 5-10 minutes early to sign-in and pick-up supplies).

Find more details and volunteer registration HERE.

Volunteers are welcome to venture out on the river via watercraft (boat, kayak, canoe), or drive to different river access sites to remove trash from the surrounding area. Trash bags, grabbers, and gloves will be provided. All trash should be brought back to High Bridge to be properly disposed of in a dumpster provided by the USFS.

MSU Extension Mobile Boat Wash will also be hosting a station at High Bridge – stop by and learn about aquatic invasive species and get your boat washed for free!

All ages are welcome to attend. Registered participants will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. This project will take place rain or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.