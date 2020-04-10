We here at MUCC are dedicated to doing our best to continue to do our work for conservation as we adapt to the changes around the nation. In an attempt to continue to provide science-based education to our schools and homes around the state, we have made a change to the distribution of TRACKS Magazine. With schools closed through the remainder of the school year, we are taking TRACKS into the digital age for the first time. With a subscription rate of about 13,000 readers with more than 12,000 of those issues going to classrooms, we are hoping to serve our teachers and their students in the short term by taking this approach.

It is our goal to do our best to provide you with resources for students, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews where and when you need them. The digital edition of the April TRACKS is below:

https://www.scribd.com/document/453216283/April-TRACKS-Monarch-Butterfly.

By clicking on the link above you will be directed to the April issue. There you can scroll through and read all 16 pages of the Magazine. If you would like to download the issue you will need to sign up for a Scribd account (MUCC has no affiliation and receives no benefits from this, we recommend scrolling.) If you would like to download the issue to distribute to your students, please reach out to Editor Shaun McKeon and he can send you a PDF version of the magazine.

This month’s issue is all about the Monarch butterfly. Your children and students will have the opportunity to learn about the butterfly life cycle, migration pattern and the importance of native plants. We even have a club highlight, focusing on an event, Tomahawk Archers hosted teaching their community how to plant milkweed for their gardens.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Shaun McKeon, MUCC Education Director/TRACKS Editor, and he will do his best to assist you and your classroom. He can be reached by email at smckeon@mucc.org.