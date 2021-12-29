Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit January 6-9

With the cold temperatures, it can be easy to want to huddle inside and wish for warm summer days again. However, if you are one of the brave souls who enjoy fishing on the hard water, or chasing steelhead on a semi-frozen river, there is a weekend event coming up you may be interested in. The Ultimate Fishing Show is a four-day event held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Next week from Thursday the 9th – Sunday the 11th, the Ultimate Fishing Show will be the place to be. Opportunities to learn new fishing techniques, reunite with old friends, book a charter and maybe even learn more about local fishing clubs will all be part of this show. With its recent expansion, this is the largest fishing show in the nation.

Some of the attractions include:

Hawg Trough

Guest fishing experts will be on-hand all weekend to provide seminars and fishing demonstrations on this mobile 5,000-gallon fish tank! Audience participation by both seasoned anglers and freckle-faced kids keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.

Lake Ultimate

An indoor lake? You bet! With over 110,000 gallons of water, this lake provides the ultimate opportunity for seminar leaders like Mark Zona, Mark Martin, Lance Valentine and others to present from their fully rigged fishing boats while trolling, casting and actually catching fish. By trolling back and forth in front of the bleachers with their bow-mounted trolling motors, the tournament pros are able to give truly unique seminars. This is the most innovative seminar platform of any fishing show in the world.

Ice Fishing Extravaganza

This year’s Ultimate Fishing Show will have more Ice Fishing Tackle than any other show in Michigan…ever! Manufacturers’ representatives will be present, including Clam, Shappell, Otter Outdoors, Frabill, Eskimo, Normark, Marcum, Strikemaster, and many more. Multiple retailers will be present including Frank’s Great Outdoors, with literally “tons” of ice tackle. Daily seminars will be given by the best in the business. This is something you definitely do not want to miss!

MUCC will have a booth as we have had every year since this event started. New camp director Ashley Carmichael and I will be there talking about all of the programs MUCC has to offer and why you should become a member. We will also have a large display of animal pelts and waterfowl taxidermy to test your wildlife knowledge. Nick Green our magazine editor will also be on hand talking about the winter issue of MOOD magazine and all of the policy happenings in Lansing.

For more information on the show itself, you can visit https://showspan.com/UFD/. There are discounted tickets available on the website for Thursday and Friday admission as well.

So come on out and pay us a visit.