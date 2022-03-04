Ultimate Sport Show Grand Rapids. March 10-13

With hints of spring in the air, cabin fever can really have a hold on you. However, there is something to do on the west side of the state this weekend that will get you off the couch. The Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids is a four-day event held at Devos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids. Starting Thursday the 10th – Sunday the 13th, the Ultimate Sports Show will be the place to be to learn new fishing techniques, take in a hunting seminar, reunite with old friends, book a charter and even check out the Michigan Taxidermist Association annual displays.

Some of the attractions include:

Hawg Trough

Guest fishing experts will be on-hand all weekend to provide seminars and fishing demonstrations on this mobile 5,000-gallon fish tank! Audience participation by both seasoned anglers and freckle-faced kids keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.

Lake Ultimate

An indoor lake? You bet! With over 110,000 gallons of water, this lake provides the ultimate opportunity for seminar leaders like Mark Zona, Mark Martin, Lance Valentine and others to present from their fully rigged fishing boats while trolling, casting and actually catching fish. By trolling back and forth in front of the bleachers with their bow-mounted trolling motors, the tournament pros are able to give truly unique seminars. This is the most innovative seminar platform of any fishing show in the world.

Big Buck Night West

Thursday – 7 pm in the Ballroom (seating begins at 6:30 pm)

Presented by Michigan Out-of-Doors TV Show

Celebrity hosts Jimmy Gretzinger and Jenny Olson will interview the lucky Michigan hunters who have bagged some of the largest whitetail deer of the season. Special consideration is given to hunters who have amazing stories about their trophies. This one-night show will be filmed for airing on the upcoming television program and is a must-see for every Michigan deer hunter!

Woodland Woodcarvers

A highlight of the show every year is the beautiful and impressive display of the Woodland Woodcarvers. These artisans will display the results of their work, as well as demonstrate their considerable skills. Every year it gets better. Everything from the incredibly lifelike to the whimsically humorous. Woodcarvings of every kind will be on display, and carvers will be happy to discuss their work.

The State’s Best Taxidermy

The Michigan Taxidermist Association will be located on the third floor of DeVos Place. If this is your first time to the show, come down and see why the first thing so many people say when they walk through the front door of the Sports Show is: “Which way to the taxidermy?” The organization holds its annual competition and convention at the Ultimate Sports Show each year. Fish, deer, small and large mammals are on display, upwards of 250 mounts are entered. Most museums would love to have just a sample of this annual display.

So come on out to the show and swing by the MUCC booth.