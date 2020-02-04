Upcoming field season for MUCC’s On the Water
MUCC’s On the Water program is filling up its calendar for its second field season. Check out the events below to see if there is an event in your neck of the woods. Everyone is welcome to come out and volunteer at one of these events!
UPCOMING OTW EVENTS FOR 2020
MARCH
- MAKING WOOD DUCK BOXES AT BURCHFIELD PARK: MARCH 7TH
APRIL
- LAKE LANSING SPRING CLEAN-UP: APRIL 4
- CLINTON RIVER CLEAN-UP: APRIL 18
MAY
JUNE
- DODGE PARK INVASIVE SPECIES PULL: JUNE 6
- BAY MILLS WATERSHED CLEAN-UP: JUNE 13
JULY
- CONSUMERS ENERGY SAGINAW BAY CLEAN-UP: July 11
- ASHMUN CREEK CLEAN-UP: JULY 18
- MANISTEE RIVER CLEAN-UP: JULY 25
- FRIENDS OF THE SHIAWASSEE RIVER PROJECT: JULY 25
AUGUST
- CLINTON RIVER CLEAN-UP: AUGUST 8
- THREE SHORES CISMA INVASIVE SPECIES PULL: AUGUST 15
SEPTEMBER
- MUSKEGON RIVER CLEAN-UP IN NEWAYGO COUNTY: MID SEPTEMBER
- LITTLE RIVER BAND OF OTTAWA INDIANS RIVER CLEAN-UP: MID SEPTEMBER
MUCC’s On the Water’s funding from Consumers Energy’s Planet grant comes to an end this September. If you like what OTW is creating and want this program to continue please let us know! OTW unquestionably wants to advance as a program, connect and form partnerships that improve watersheds around the state of Michigan, but we can’t do this without your support.
