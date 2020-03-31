On the Water has a packed 2020 field season! We might not have any events coming up in April but stay tuned for the rest of spring, summer and fall for a variety of events all around the state of Michigan! During this current time please remember to remain safe, practice good hygiene and social distancing.

On the Water(OTW) is MUCC’s volunteer watershed habitat improvement program. It was recently launched spring of 2019 and is fully funded by the Consumers Energy Foundation. OTW wants to have a positive impact on freshwater and habitats throughout the state and to connect and engage Michigan residents to their natural resources by highlighting and educating the importance of freshwater.

In 2019, On the Water has successfully held eight field events in Michigan. 203 individuals have participated in an OTW event which totals 756.5 volunteer hours. The bodies of water that have benefited from these events are the Red Cedar River, Manistee River, Clinton River, Lake Lansing, Flint River, Battle Creek River, Munuscong River, and Shiawassee River State Game Area.

OTW has completed one invasive species pull where we pulled 1,400 pounds of invasive European Frogbit in a 3-hour period. One lake clean-up where we were able to pick up 150 lbs. of trash in a 3-hour span. Then we have completed six river clean-ups were over 1600 lbs. of trash were picked up and disposed of properly.

OTW also participated in one education event, The Rogue River Water Festival that was held at Cranbrook Institute of Science were we educated 93 students on the importance of habitat and Michigan waterfowl.

In just a few short months OTW has achieved so much, and we can’t wait to see what the 2020 field season has in store for us.

Please remember that during this challenging time to remain safe, practice good hygiene and social distancing. We hope to see you out in the field soon, remember conservation never sleeps.

