Volunteer at the Clinton River Clean-Up this August

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program on Saturday, August 7, 2021, as we partner with Metro-West Steelheaders and the Clinton River Watershed Council to improve the Clinton River in and around Yates Park in Rochester Hills. This is our second event of the year at this location, and volunteers are needed to help remove trash from the river and surrounding trails after a busy summer season.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at Yates Park, 1990 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 at 9 AM, and the event will run until 1 PM. MUCC will provide a free lunch to all registered volunteers at approximately 11:30 AM. Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves. Waders, trash grabbers, trash bags and all other necessary equipment will be provided.

Register HERE.

Please note that registration for this event will close at 11 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021.