Volunteer with On the Ground at Rose Lake State Game Area Next Week!

Join us in kicking-off MUCC’s Annual Convention by volunteering to improve wildlife habitat and hunter access at Rose Lake State Game Area. On Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10am-2pm, OTG will be partnering with the MI Department of Natural Resources to repair a hunter access bridge and remove invasive vegetation within the SGA.

Please register HERE.

At approximately 4,000 acres, Rose Lake SGA provides excellent opportunity to pursue various recreational actives such as hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, hiking, and cross country skiing. This piece of state land is currently being managed to maximize hunting and trapping opportunities of designated Featured Species including cottontail rabbit, American woodcock, and ring-necked pheasants.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, June 24, 2022 starting at 10am to help remove invasive vegetation on trails as well as repair a hunter access bridge in the area. All necessary equipment will be provided but attendees are encouraged to bring their own work gloves if they have them.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot east of the Rose Lake State Game Area Shooting Range (14505 Peacock Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823) on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10am. Pizza will be provided around noon and the project will likely wrap-up after lunch. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and OTG volunteer shirt or mug.

Please direct any questions to Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.