Volunteer with On the Ground in Eaton County this Spring!

Join MUCC and Eaton Conservation District on Saturday, May 20 from 10am-2pm.

Volunteers will be working in groups to remove old fencing from one area and install new fencing in another area of the Potterville State Game Area. Long durable pants, long sleeves, and close-toed shoes are required as you may be working with barbed wire. Leather gloves and safety glasses will be provided.

In October 2021, Eaton Conservation District was awarded a grant to oversee the restoration of wetlands and wildlife habitat to the recently established State Game Area. Since then, 120 acres have been planted to establish grassland habitat. In May 2022, MUCC volunteers planted shrubs on the property to attract and provide habitat for upland game species. This project will make wetland and grassland restoration projects possible that are scheduled for June. Managing this habitat for sustainable wildlife populations in a changing environment with local and state partnerships is contributing to the quality and accessibility of public outdoor recreation.

Through partnerships with MUCC’s “On the Ground,” Eaton County Pheasants Forever, Pheasants Forever Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Services and more, all hands are on deck to restore this natural treasure in Eaton County.

For more information including meeting location and volunteer registration, please visit: https://mucc.org/inspire_events/fencing-removal-and-installation-project-at-potterville-state-game-area/

All registered volunteers will be provided with free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. Registration is only open to 15 volunteers so sign-up early to save your spot! Please note that registration will close on Thursday, May 18 at 4pm.