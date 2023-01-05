Volunteer with On the Ground in Kalamazoo County this Weekend

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, OTG will be co-hosting a stewardship work day with MDNR and the City of Portage Parks and Recreation Department at Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, January 7 from 10am-2pm.

We’ll be removing invasive woody vegetation in an effort to help restore a unique prairie fen habitat in the area. A healthy prairie fen has the potential to boast diverse communities of both wetland and prairie plants. Prairie fens also provide suitable habitat for many species of wildlife including rare reptiles like the eastern box turtle which are becoming increasingly rare in Michigan due to habitat fragmentation and degradation.

Please find more event details and register to attend here: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/cityofportageparks/activity/search/detail/833?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true

Volunteers are encouraged to bring extra layers, reusable water bottles, work gloves, and a camp chair to use during lunchtime. Bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. These projects will take place snow or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.