Volunteer with OTG at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute this Month

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program in partnership with Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in removing invasive woody vegetation that is encroaching on rattlesnake and box turtle summer breeding and nesting habitat in Hastings.

The project unit is about 1.5 acres of oak woodland where invasive autumn olive is encroaching on rattlesnake and box turtle breeding and nesting habitat. Removing invasive woody vegetation in this area will improve critical summer habitat for these species. The eastern massasauga rattlesnake is listed as “threatened” under the US Fish and Wildlife Service Endangered Species Act and the eastern box turtle is considered a “species of special concern” in the state of Michigan. The populations of these two species have been declining due to fragmentation and loss of suitable breeding and nesting habitat, and you can help improve habitat quality within their range!

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. All registered volunteers will receive free lunch and an appreciation gift. Please register by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. More details and volunteer registration can be found here: https://mucc.org/inspire_events/wetland-invasive-vegetation-removal-to-benefit-eastern-massasauga-summer-breeding-habitat/

If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.