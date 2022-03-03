Volunteer with OTG at the Clinton River Clean-Up

Register HERE.

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program, the Metro-West Steelheaders, and the Clinton River Watershed Council in an effort to improve and enhance the quality of fish and wildlife habitat by removing and properly disposing of trash in and around the Clinton River at River Bends Park. Volunteers will assist with picking up trash and trail maintenance within the park.

Attendees are asked to bring their own work gloves. MUCC will provide necessary equipment such as waders, trash grabbers, and trash bags. Free lunch and an OTG volunteer t-shirt or carabiner mug are provided for all registered volunteers.

Meet at the River Bends Park fishing access parking lot at 49354 Ryan Road, Shelby Twp, MI 48317. Please note that this is a NEW location from previous years, due to construction around Yates park.

Contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding this event or the OTG program.