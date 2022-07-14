Volunteer with OTG at Verona State Game Area in August

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program and Macomb County Pheasants Forever in assembling and placing an informational kiosk and planting wildflower seed for a 1/2 acre pollinator plot in the Verona State Game Area in Huron County.

Verona State Game Area is located near the tip of Michigan’s “thumb.” In a landscape dominated by agriculture, this game area is managed mostly for grasslands. One of the Department of Natural Resources’ goals for this piece of land is to manage it for optimum numbers of pheasants, white-tailed deer, cotton-tailed rabbits, wild turkeys, ruffed grouse and woodcock to provide excellent hunting experiences. On Saturday, August 20, we’ll be spreading wildflower seed mix over a ½ acre plot of tilled soil to create a pollinator plot that will enhance habitat for game birds. We will also be assembling and placing a new informational kiosk at one of the entrances to the game area.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10am-12pm. All registered volunteers will receive free lunch and a thank you gift. Lunch will be provided at 12pm. The project may wrap-up after lunch depending on the amount of work available. Registration is open to 10 volunteers.

If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.