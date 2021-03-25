Join the OTG program on Saturday, March 27 in Kalkaska as we improve habitat for small game and other wildlife by building brush piles. Also known as “rabbitat,” the brush piles built during these events will enhance habitat for a variety of species such as rabbit/hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and squirrels. In addition to sheltering wildlife from inclement weather and predators, these brush piles also serve as a location for nests and dens.

As with all OTG events, registered volunteers receive free lunch and an OTG t-shirt. To learn more about this event and to register as a volunteer for wildlife, please visit the link below.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Kalkaska, learn more HERE

For more event details and to register for other upcoming OTG wildlife habitat improvement events, please visit www.mucc.org/on-the-ground or contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Makhayla LaButte at mlabutte@mucc.org or 517-346-6456.