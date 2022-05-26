Volunteer with OTG on National Trails Day!

Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with MUCC’s On the Ground program and the MI Department of Natural Resources! We will be improving hunter and recreationist access as well as constructing brush piles to enhance wildlife habitat at Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9am.

Register HERE.

Spanning over 5,000 acres, the Dansville State Game Area presents great hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities for a variety of wildlife including waterfowl, songbirds, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, rabbits and other small game. The Michigan DNR and other conservation partners are actively managing this area to provide quality wildlife habitat for a wide variety of species.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9am until about 2pm to help assemble brush piles that benefit small game, songbirds, and ground-nesting species as well as maintain access trails in the area. This project may wrap-up after lunch depending on the amount of work available. All necessary equipment will be provided but attendees are encouraged to bring their own work gloves if they have them. MUCC will have 2 chainsaws and PPE available for use, but volunteers are also welcome to bring their own.

The exact meeting location is TBD and will be provided upon registration. All registered volunteers will receive a free lunch and OTG volunteer carabiner mug or t-shirt.

Online registration for this event will close on June 3, 2022. Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy with questions at kkennedy@mucc.org or (517) 346-6456.