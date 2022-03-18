Volunteer with OTG this Earth Day

Join MUCC’s On the Ground program and the Eaton County Conservation District on Friday, April 22, 2022, as we work to enhance wildlife habitat at the Potterville State Game Area. Volunteers will assist with planting approximately 200 native fruit-bearing shrubs that will provide cover, nesting habitat, and a food source for a variety of species.

Once a privately-owned property primarily used for cash crops and livestock grazing, the recently-acquired Potterville State Game Area is currently under restoration with a focus on grassland management for pheasants and other upland wildlife. Open grasslands have a very important ecological role. Native shrubs and grasses help filter and purify air and water with their deep, nutrient-rich root systems. They also provide critical food and cover for wildlife such as songbirds, pheasants, white-tailed deer, meadow voles, and other small mammals.

Come out and celebrate Earth Day by enhancing wildlife habitat on public land and enjoy a day outdoors with fellow conservationists. Free lunch and a volunteer gift will be provided to everyone who registers on our website. Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding this event or the OTG program.