Volunteers Needed for Summer On The Water Events

Michigan United Conservation Club’s On The Water(OTW) program is excited to announce two upcoming volunteer opportunities this summer!

Since its inception in 2019 the OTW program has served as a MUCC’s aquatic habitat improvement program and hosted volunteer events that have helped remove over 8665 pounds of trash from lakes, rivers and parks across Michigan.

Sugar Island Clean-Up

On Saturday, July 17, MUCC is partnering with the Bay Mills Indian Community for a trash clean-up event on Sugar Island. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 in the morning at the Sugar Island Ferry Mainland Dock, located right near Clyde’s Drive-in at 1425 Riverside Dr, Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783.

Following introductions and a description of the workday, volunteers will be boarding the Sugar Island Ferry to proceed to the worksites on the island. MUCC will be paying for the first 14 cars round trip ticket on the ferry. MUCC will also provide work gloves, buckets, trash bags, sunscreen, bug spray, trash grabbers and waders on a first-come, first-serve basis. A free lunch will be provided to all volunteers who register beforehand., There will also be a refillable water station, so please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle. Follow this link to register to participate in this unique event on Sugar Island!

Manistee River Clean-Up

On Saturday, July 24, MUCC is partnering with Steelhead Manifesto for their annual clean-up of the Manistee River. The event will begin at 9:00, and volunteers will meet at the High Bridge Boat Launch at 4311 N High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619. MUCC will provide work gloves, trash grabbers and trash bags for all volunteers to use as they cover large stretches of the river and remove garbage to improve the aquatic ecosystem of the Manistee River. The Manistee River is one of Michigan’s Wild and Scenic Rivers and a very popular river for Michigan anglers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts.

MUCC and Steelhead Manifesto will be providing some thank you gifts and a free lunch for all volunteers who register beforehand. Lunch will be served at noon. Follow this link to register for a fun day of volunteering on the Manistee River!

If you have any questions about either of these OTW volunteer opportunities please contact Joe Dewan at americorps@mucc.org