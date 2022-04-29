Volunteers Prep Camp for Season

Last week staff and volunteers spent four days down at the Cedar Lake Outdoor Center preparing the facility for the upcoming summer season. Each year opening and closing the property is a massive effort and we appreciate all of the help we get in both the spring and fall.

The Cedar Lake Outdoor Center has been home to the Michigan Out-of-Doors Youth Camp since the early 2000s. Located within the Waterloo Recreation Area and operated under a lease agreement from the Michigan DNR, we are proud of the work we have done and continue to do to maintain this historic facility and have a place to operate our outdoor programming.

Built between 1938 and 1940 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the Cedar Lake outdoor center encompasses more than 200 acres and boasts 14 original buildings with several outbuildings added through the years. There is a beach for swimming a dock for fishing and boating and even rifle and archery facilities.

MUCC is 100% responsible for building and grounds maintenance as well as capital improvements. We rely on a shoe-string budget and the help of dozens of volunteers to accomplish this task. Over four days last week, we were joined by more than 50 volunteers.

From turning on the water system and installing the dock to blowing needles off roofs and organizing the kitchen and main lodge, we kept everyone busy. With decent weather and plenty of helpful hands, we were able to get all of the necessary chores down around the property and even were able to build 12 new picnic tables.

We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make the opening process relatively smooth.

We look forward to hosting our first rental group this weekend and welcoming our campers in June.

Speaking of camp, we are still in need of professional paid staff! If you are looking for a summer job, with housing and meals included and the opportunity to change lives, visit the camp website to see if there is a position that may be the right fit for you. https://www.mucccamp.org/about/staff/