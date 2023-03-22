Water you doing on April 15? Why not volunteer to clean up the Clinton River Watershed?

Join On the Ground in partnership with Clinton River Watershed Council and Metro-West Steelheaders as we clean up Dawson’s Millpond at Beaudette Park and Upper Silver Lake at Hawthorne Park in Pontiac, MI (Oakland County). Volunteers are needed on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Keeping both Dawson’s Mill Pond and the Upper Silver free of trash is essential in helping keep the Clinton River Watershed clean and improving habitat quality for fish and wildlife. Both of our partners, Clinton River Watershed Council and Metro-West Steelheaders, are passionate about conserving and enhancing our waterways – will you join us in keeping our waterways clean by volunteering with fellow water stewards?

This project will involve moderate physical activity including walking on uneven terrain near water and optional wading, so please wear waterproof boots or sturdy shoes and warm layers. All ages are welcome to attend. All registered volunteers will receive lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift.

Volunteers will meet at the main parking lot in Beaudette Park (the largest lot in the middle of the park). Beaudette Park is located off Orchard Lake Road in Pontiac.

For more details and to register, please click HERE

We hope to volunteer with you this spring! Please contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with questions regarding projects or the OTG program.