Where to Find Recreational Safety Classes

As we get ready for spring outdoor activities boating, off-road vehicle riding and turkey hunting come to mind. For people looking to start hunting or who need to learn how to be a safe and responsible boater, or ORV rider the Michigan DNR has a mandatory curriculum for hunter education as well as courses for boater, ORV and snowmobile safety.

To find a class near you visit the DNR website. Each course has a different portal to show where and when classes are being taught. You can search by location or distance to find classes being offered throughout the state. You must register for these classes through the state Events Manager portal.

To find the variety of classes visit the links below.

For Hunter Ed: https://michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/programs/2

For Boater/Marine: https://michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/programs/9

For ORV: https://michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/programs/11

Be sure to check frequently as, classes are posted on a rolling basis, based on instructor availability.