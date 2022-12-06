Whitmer appoints new acting DNR director

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a cabinet shake-up last week, choosing new interim leadership for the state’s two conservation departments — the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Environment of Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Former DNR Director Dan Eichinger was tapped to lead EGLE as the interim director. Former DNR Natural Resources Deputy Shannon Lott was named the interim director of the DNR.

Eichinger served as the executive director of Michigan United Conservation Clubs from 2014 until being appointed as DNR director by Whitmer at the end of 2018.

Lott has spent more than two decades with the department and worked her way from the field to the executive team in Lansing. She has served until recently as the number two in command, overseeing the resource-related divisions — fisheries, wildlife, law enforcement, forest resources, and parks and recreation.

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) looks forward to building on and continuing our strong working relationship with Acting DNR Director Lott, said executive director Amy Trotter.

“MUCC has worked in the trenches with Acting Director Lott on issues like feral swine, forestry management and captive cervid regulations and safeguards,” Trotter said. “Her candor helps stakeholders understand decisions even when they disagree. Her leadership style will mesh well with the conservation community.”

According to the governor’s press release, “Lott served as assistant chief of the Forest Resources Division and held a variety of jobs in the department’s Wildlife Division. Lott has worked with a broad range of conservation groups and legislators, as well as the Michigan Natural Resource Commission, to guide policies and programs related to outdoor recreation and natural resource management in the state.”

MUCC wishes Eichinger the best during his time with EGLE. At this point, it is unclear how long the interim director status will last.

