This winter, MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) and On the Water (OTW) programs are offering multiple opportunities to help improve wood duck nesting opportunities in state game areas and local parks. These popular events offer volunteers the opportunity to either build, place, repair or clean-out wood duck boxes to provide additional nesting resources for the popular species. These are fun, educational opportunities for volunteers of all ages. Depending on ice coverage at the time, the February 29th event may change to a different habitat project that will still benefit the species.

If you’re interested in attending one of these projects, please click on the link in the title of the event to register.

OTG – February 22 – Maple River SGA wood duck nest box placement and dike maintenance

Join MUCC and the DNR Wildlife Division at the Maple River SGA to clear the dikes of woody brush and perform maintenance on wood duck nest boxes. Meet at 9 A.M. at the DNR barns located at 9858 Crapo Road, just south of Ranger Road in Ashley (Coordinates: 43°08’56.8″N 84°31’26.5″W). Volunteers are encouraged to dress in warm layers and proper winter gear. Free lunch and t-shirts provided by MUCC.

OTG – February 29 – Shiawassee River SGA wood duck nest box placement and check

Volunteers will have the opportunity to place wood duck nest boxes on the Shiawassee River State Game Area and clean out old nest boxes to prepare the boxes for the upcoming nesting season. Volunteers are encouraged to dress in warm layers and proper winter gear. Free lunch and t-shirts provided by MUCC. Meet at 9 A.M. at the St. Charles DNR Field Office at 225 E Spruce St, St Charles, MI 48655.

OTW – March 7 – Burchfield Park wood duck nest box building

MUCC’s On the Water is partnering up with Burchfield Park! On March 7th, 2020 starting at 9 am we will meet at the Winter Sports Building (hexagon building by the ball field with the new green steel roof). The address is Burchfield is 881 Grovenburg Rd. Holt. We will be building wood duck boxes to help improve wood duck habitat at Burchfield Park. Lunch will be provided by MUCC at noon and volunteers will receive a reusable water bottle and stickers to take home at the end of the event! Please bring your own screwdriver if you have one at home. There will be a water station so please remember to bring your own reusable water bottle!