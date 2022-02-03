Wood Duck Nest Boxes at Maple River State Game Area

Saturday, February 19 from 9 am to 2 pm, MUCC and the Maple River Wildlife Association will be hosting a wood duck nest box event, at the Maple River SGA (State Game Area). We will be placing and performing maintenance of existing wood duck boxes. This will be a great event to attend, especially if you enjoy the wood duck. The nesting boxes are placed to make up for the loss of old-growth trees wood ducks use for nesting.

If you missed our last event held in coordination with Marion Springs Conservation Clubs (MSCC), this is another great opportunity to make an impact in the mid-Michigan area. Last week we helped to build wood duck nesting boxes along with families from across Michigan. MSCC even graciously donated some wood duck nesting boxes to be placed on the 19th.

The event starts at 9 am at the DNR barns located at 9858 Crapo Road (Google Maps Coordinates: 43°08’56.8″N 84°31’26.5″W). If you would like to attend, make sure to dress in warm clothes and wear waterproof insulated boots. Water and lunch will be provided (most likely pizza) along with a volunteer gift.

Registration closes on Thursday, February 17. If you would like to join MUCC and the Maple River Wildlife Association, please sign up HERE. We would appreciate your help in preserving the wonderful wood duck.

If you can bring your work gloves it would be a great help, but MUCC can provide them.