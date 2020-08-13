While deer hunting regulations for the 2020 season were finalized in July, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is already starting the process for 2021.

Potential changes are meant to simplify deer hunting regulations and remove barriers to participation in deer hunting. Once public input has been gathered through this process, it will be sent to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC) for review before the commission votes on the proposed regulations in December.

Hunters and others interested in deer hunting regulations are invited to attend and offer input to the DNR during two virtual open house events next week. Two sessions will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 21. The content will be the same at both meetings, but no agenda has been posted.

MUCC appreciates the opportunity to weigh in on deer regulations through this open process, said MUCC Executive Director Amy Trotter.

“We look forward to working with the DNR and members of the NRC to incorporate the principles of scientific wildlife management into these regulations,” Trotter said. “MUCC is always fighting for added transparency in the rulemaking process and we are glad the department has offered a virtual way to provide public input.”

Participants will hear from DNR experts about deer population dynamics, disease and harvest and hunter trends, as well as the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed rules.

It’s likely that the proposed 2021 regulations will build on those set for the 2020 season. After some issues in transparency and accountability during this summer regulation cycle, MUCC looks forward to continuing to work with the NRC and the DNR to create a process that is open to as many stakeholders as possible.

MUCC staff will continue to report on these regulations as more information becomes available.

