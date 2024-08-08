The commission voted on modernizing the federal duck stamp at this month’s Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting in Detroit.

There was only one vote for action, which passed unanimously.

Wildlife Conservation Order #7 of 2024 amends the wildlife conservation order (WCO) to match new federal rules for duck stamps. The new rules make the stamp valid from the date of purchase (after July 1, 2024) through June 30, 2025. The regulatory language matches new federal rules.

Up for information was Wildlife Conservation Order #8 of 2024, This order creates new guidelines for the Mentored Hunting Program that allows youth and adult individuals with cognitive or intellectual impairments, who cannot pass a hunters safety test, to hunt under the direct supervision of a mentor indefinitely.

This order comes on the heels of Gov. Whitmer signing MUCC supported HB 5737 on July 24th.

Also up for information were several fisheries orders.

Fisheries Order 200.25 Trout and Salmon regulations. This order clarifies a few boundaries, and amends steelhead size limits for a number of streams. This change is to make the steelhead regulations less complex but follow the spirit of the commissions 2023 change.

Fisheries Order 210.25 Designated Trout Streams. This order also clarifies boundaries and designates the Rio Grande Creek as a type 1 trout stream.

Fisheries Order 224.25 Regulations on the Take of Reptiles and Amphibians. Allows for the temporary relocation or removal of certain reptiles and amphibians on private property, moves three species from Group 1 to Group 2 (threatened and endangered), the order also removes blowguns as a legal method of take for reptiles and amphibians.

Fisheries Order 254.24 Inland Lakes Trout and Salmon Regulations. Removes Type C designation on Lime Lake (Leelanau), due to poor stocking success.

There are five land transactions up for action this month. MUCC only reviews land transactions exceeding 80 acres, of which there were two. Land Transaction Case #20220163 is a state purchase of 8,841 acres in the Pigeon River Country Forest Management Unit. Land Transaction Case #20220065 is a swap of mineral rights to consolidate state owned surface and mineral rights.

The next meeting is Thursday, September 12, at Lansing Community College West.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.