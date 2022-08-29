August 29th Policy Insider

State Issues

MUCC has submitted its official public comment on the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. The DNR has updated the expansion FAQ, and public comment is still open. Members of the public should get their comments submitted by the end of August. MUCC opposes the expansion of Camp Grayling except in a national emergency, per a 1989 policy resolution.

Legislature

The legislature has limited calendar days until lame duck begins after the November election.

Natural Resources Commission

The August NRC meeting in Detroit saw MUCC ask the NRC for Michigan turkey hunters to have the ability to purchase a second turkey tag during the 234 hunt period. A number of fisheries orders are also up for consideration this fall. The September meeting will be back in Lansing on September 8, 2022.

Federal

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management passed the House in December, and a Senate version of the bill was introduced in late April. The bill has been languishing in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry chaired by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow. MUCC has begun an action alert urging Senator Stabenow to hold a hearing on the bill as soon as possible. That action alert can be found here.

MUCC

MUCC’s September Conservation Policy Board meeting is scheduled for September 17, 2022 at Big Bear Sportsmen’s Club in Kaleva. All MUCC members are welcome to attend, but only members of the policy board can vote. Information on the agenda, lodging, and proposed resolutions can be found on the policy board website HERE. Please register if you are planning to attend for an accurate headcount by signing up HERE. Lunch will be on site, the menu is TBD and will be about $8 cash only, please keep an eye on the policy board website for updates.

Our traditional email campaigns have proven to be a valuable and effective tool for reaching legislators, but our tracking shows that text messages to our members prove to be an even more effective method of communication.

If you click this link, fill out the form with your cell phone number, make sure both boxes are checked at the bottom, click submit. After that you will get an automated text, respond with YES, and you are all set.