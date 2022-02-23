As many of you know I am MUCC’s new Huron Pines AmeriCorps member. Excitingly, March 13th – 19th is AmeriCorps Week, a celebration of the work being done by current members. They are sharing their experiences at their host sites through social media to spread awareness of the program and to help others understand why we serve.

The best way to describe AmeriCorps is through the mission statement:

“I will get things done for America – to make our people safer, smarter and healthier. I will bring Americans together to strengthen our communities. Faced with apathy, I will take action. Faced with conflict, I will seek common ground. Faced with adversity, I will persevere. I will carry this commitment with me this year and beyond. I am an AmeriCorps member, and I will get things done.”

Huron Pines AmeriCorps prioritizes the health and people’s knowledge of Michigan’s environment. Their goals this service term are to restore 600 acres, survey 200 acres of restored land, increase the knowledge of 5,000 people in the community and engage 800 volunteers. Members partner with conservation organizations across the state to improve public land and people’s connection to the outdoors.

I am serving with Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) assisting with the On the Ground (OTG) program. This program partners with the DNR and other conservation agencies to help create volunteer events to improve Michigan’s habitat and wildlife. So far, we have completed a wood duck nest box building event in coordination with Marion Springs Conservation Club. Many other events are planned throughout the year so be sure to go to https://mucc.org/on-the-ground/ to view upcoming volunteer opportunities.

Along with the experience I gain through MUCC, Huron Pines AmeriCorps provides a network of biologists to interact with through the other host sites. Members have the opportunity to go to other host sites and participate in projects and trainings. Throughout the term, you build a great relationship with professionals in the field and discover your passions in the conservation world.

If you are interested in joining Huron Pines AmeriCorps there are 6-month positions available. The application deadline is on March 11th and the term lasts from May 17th through October 21st. Apply HERE. To find out more about Huron Pines AmeriCorps click HERE.

If you are interested in MUCC and want to work with us, we are currently hiring for positions through our summer camp, contact our camp director Ashley Carmichael at acarmichael@mucc.org, you have to be at least 18 years old and willing to work from Mid-June through mid-August.