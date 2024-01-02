January NRC Preview

The Natural Resources Commission returns to work on January 11 at 9 a.m. for the year’s first meeting with no action items on the agenda.

This is the first commission meeting for new commissioner Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark, who was appointed hours after the December NRC meeting concluded. More on her appointment can be found in MUCC’s December NRC recap HERE.

Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen has two items up for information and action.

Up for director action is Fisheries Order 243.24, which amends state-licensed commercial fishing reporting to comply with the Great Lakes Consent Decree, and the second is Land Use Order of the Director #1 of 2024, which prohibits recreational shooting at the Port Huron State Game Area.

Land Use Order #2 of 2024 is up for information this month. The order is part of the Forest Road Inventory Update.

Fisheries Order 255.24 is also up for information. This rule changes the reporting requirements for state-licensed commercial anglers and charter captains to comply with the Great Lakes Consent Decree.

Three land transactions are on the agenda; MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres. No links were available to review the transactions at the time of writing.

Michigan DNR Deer and Elk Specialist Chad Stewart will present the results of the 2023 elk hunt to commissioners.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.