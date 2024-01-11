January NRC Recap

The Natural Resources Commission’s first meeting of 2024 wrapped up just before lunch today, with no commissioner items for information or action.

This was the first commission meeting for new commissioner Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark, who was appointed hours after the December NRC meeting concluded. More on her appointment can be found in MUCC’s December NRC recap HERE.

Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen had two items up for information and action.

Up for director action was Fisheries Order 243.24, which amends state-licensed commercial fishing reporting to comply with the Great Lakes Consent Decree, and the second was Land Use Order of the Director #1 of 2024, which prohibits recreational shooting at the Port Huron State Game Area. This closure is due to mass noncompliance with posted rules, and persisting safety concerns.

Land Use Order #2 of 2024 was up for information this month. The order is part of the Forest Road Inventory Update. The order will be up for action at the February meeting.

Fisheries Order 255.24 was also up for information. This rule changes the reporting requirements for state-licensed commercial anglers and charter captains to comply with the Great Lakes Consent Decree and Public Act 239 of 2023. Dr. Seth Herbst of the DNR Fisheries Division presented the order during the director’s report.

Three land transactions are on the agenda; MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres. Land Transaction Case #20230222 was a reacquisition of 96.87 acres of land that was transferred to the Department of Corrections in the 1960s. The order is a formality for the DNR to regain management.

Michigan DNR Deer and Elk Specialist Chad Stewart presented the results of the 2023 elk hunt to commissioners.

The February 8, 2024 meeting will be held at the Lansing Community College West Campus.

