Join OTG at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

The last OTG volunteer event of 2022 is on Saturday, October 29. If you enjoy improving the habitat for multiple native species, consider joining MUCC at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Imperiled species, such as the eastern massasauga rattlesnake and the eastern box turtle, rely on the habitat provided by Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Unfortunately, invasive autumn olive has taken over valuable nesting sites. To restore a wetland ecosystem and support native Michigan species volunteer with MUCC’s OTG program on Saturday, October 29.

