July NRC: DNR to present preliminary deer harvest survey results, consider land transactions and swimming closures

The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) will hear information about 2020 deer harvests and land transactions at their upcoming July meeting.

On July 15, the NRC will hold its first in-person meeting since early 2020 at the Okemos Conference Center. There will not be a hybrid meeting option that allows for remote public comment, but MUCC will be streaming the meeting live on its Facebook page. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking into hybrid options, according to the meeting agenda.

Department staff will be presenting the preliminary deer harvest survey results from the 2020 season to the NRC as well as new cormorant control opportunities following a USFWS ruling.

DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter will be providing updates on upcoming amendments to the fisheries order as well as spring fish production.

Restricting Beach Access Under Certain Conditions

The DNR is proposing restriction of entry into water from state-managed public beaches on red flag days that indicate dangerous conditions. Please read our release for more information and to learn how to voice your opinion on this issue.

Land Transactions/Review

As a result of the 2013 managed public land strategy, the DNR has reviewed parcels within Group 1 consisting of Alpena, Berrien, Branch, Cass, Charlevoix, Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Leelanau and St. Joseph counties. You can view the proposed land transactions here. All of the parcels will be up for auction, and proceeds will go towards acquiring replacement land. View a more comprehensive MUCC release here.

The NRC will be looking at potential Oil and Gas lease auctions of approximately 24,000 acres in the following counties: Antrim, Bay, Clare, Crawford, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oceana, Ogemaw, Otsego and Presque Isle.

There are also four proposed land transactions in Crawford, Kalkaska, Roscommon and Presque Isle counties.

Individuals interested in testifying at the NRC meeting in-person can email nrc@michigan.gov with your testimony topic and name. Those wishing to submit written testimony can email the address above as well.

