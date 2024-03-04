March NRC Preview

Commissioners will likely vote on whether to close a portion of the current year-round coyote hunting season at this month’s Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

The March meeting is Thursday at Lansing Community College Downtown Campus, located in the Gannon Building at 600 N. Grand Ave Lansing, MI.

Wildlife Conservation Order #1 of 2024, which would close the coyote season for four months, was a contentious issue at the February NRC meeting.

The department, which is neutral on the proposal, said in a memo that the closure would not be biologically based, but rather over “concern about social perception and future loss of management tools.”

Since 1937, Michigan United Conservation Clubs and its members have crafted, vetted, and implemented policy through the lens of biological justification, said Justin Tomei, MUCC policy and government affairs manager.

“Closing the season to appease perceived threats flies in the face of biology, the MUCC grassroots policy and mission, and the intent of Proposal G of 1996 – which vests the commission with its authority,” Tomei said. “When Michiganders rely on science to make our management decisions, we cannot lose.”

MUCC opposes the closure based on a 2005 policy supporting year-round coyote hunting. For many years MUCC has advocated on behalf of its grassroots members to expand opportunities to harvest coyotes.

Before the committee of the whole, the wildlife committee will see a presentation on deer predation in the UP, and the fisheries committee will see a presentation on invasive carp.

The Director’s report features 40 years of service award, wildlife annual report, migratory game bird hunting seasons overview, elk regulations, and Deer Management Initiative update.

The commission has two orders up for information at the meeting.

Wildlife Conservation Order #2 of 2024 sets season dates, within federal guidelines, for migratory waterfowl species. The season dates and bag limits fall in line with the 2023 season structure.

Wildlife Conservation Order #3 of 2024 sets elk regulations, to which there are no substantive changes to dates, regulations, or quotas.

MUCC reviews all land transactions exceeding 80 acres, of which there is one. Land Transaction Case #20240002 is a gift of 200 acres, which will be desiccated as part of the Barry State Game Area.

