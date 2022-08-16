Michigan DNR Announces Public Meeting on State’s Threatened and Endangered Species List

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, August 30 regarding proposed changes to the state’s threatened and endangered species list.

The meeting will be held at the Michigan Library and Historical Center, 702 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI at 9am.

Comments on these proposed rules may be made at the hearing, by mail or by electronic mail until September 30, 2022 at 05:00 pm.

Of note, they are listing as threatened several bats, bees and a few freshwater mussels which means the work we do on diverse habitats is now more important than ever. The full list and public hearing notice can be found here.

In what is likely surprising to some, but not to those rooted in the facts of wolf management in Michigan, but wolves are omitted from the list. The wolf population in Michigan far exceeds the thresholds for them to be listed at the state or federal level and wolves were removed from the state list in 2009.

Many of the species on this list are nongame species, and currently hunter and angler dollars goes to pay for a majority of the habitat and management of these species. This is why it is so important that Congress pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) as soon as possible.

Under RAWA, Michigan could see an estimated $27 million annually for the protection of vulnerable nongame species. This is a substantial amount of money that would go a long way in the hands of state agencies.

The bill now heads to the Senate where a senate version already has 42 co-sponsors, including both of Michigan’s Senators.

This bill is on par with other great conservation successes like the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson acts.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully in perpetuity, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC