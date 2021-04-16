The excitement is building for summer camp 2021. We are looking forward to the laughter and happiness of campers once again at Cedar Lake. Our Day Camp registration spots are filling quickly. We are currently at about 62% capacity for the summer and many of the spots for our 5-8-year-olds are filled.

The dates for this summer begin June 28 and the final week starts August 2. Each week we will welcome campers ages 5-14 to join us. As always, our program will focus on a variety of themes with an emphasis on engaging kids with nature and building skills. Whether your camp is joining us for one week or the entire summer they will be immersed in a variety of outdoor activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, shelter building, fire building, archery, target shooting and so much more.

For more information, you can browse the camp brochure here 2021 Day Camp Brochure!

If you live in the Chelsea, Jackson, Ann Arbor or Dexter area, this is a perfect opportunity to get your child out of the house and into the outdoors. If your family is planning on spending a week camping in the Waterloo Recreation Area, this would be a great opportunity to send the kids during the day.

We encourage you to register through our online provider CampDoc. You can follow the registration steps on our website, www.mucccamp.org.

We also have a few scholarships available through the Connor Shea Memorial Fund. For more information about this scholarship read last week’s blog HERE.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to contact Max Bass at camp@mucc.org.