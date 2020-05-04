Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this summer’s Michigan United Conservation Clubs Annual Convention has been canceled. Convention was previously scheduled from June 26 to 28. This decision is in the best interest of our members to ensure their safety and well-being, and please know that this decision was not made lightly.

A total of 23 resolutions were slated to head to convention in June. Each of these resolutions had passed through a rigorous process to arrive at this point – passing one of the three MUCC Conservation Policy Board meetings which have occurred since the 2019 MUCC Annual Convention.

The MUCC Executive Board and staff are working to develop creative solutions to continue the grassroots policy process. We realize that the in-person debate and amendments that happen at convention are an important step in creating sound policy stances that MUCC works to implement.

A committee has been formed to discuss all possible options moving forward. MUCC is proud of the grassroots process that gives its members a platform and voice.

At this time, we are still asking that club delegates and IM delegates turn in their registration (with no payment) and club authorization forms. A proper credentialing process will be important if the policy process and/or elections continue this year virtually.

The MUCC Annual Convention has been a gathering place of conservationists for more than 82 years. MUCC is committed to defending Michigan’s natural resources and outdoor heritage and will still be advocating on your behalf at the Capitol and the Natural Resources Commission until we convene again.

Staff has started to compile a Frequently Asked Questions document that will be hosted on the MUCC Annual Convention landing page. This document will be continually updated as questions are received. Here are the first round of FAQs:

Q: Is convention canceled for 2020?

A: Yes, the in-person MUCC Annual Convention previously scheduled from June 26 to 28 is cancelled. MUCC Executive Board and staff have formed a committee to explore options of a virtual election or policy process. Please stay tuned for future communications regarding decisions made.

Q: If I have already registered for convention, will I receive a refund?

A: MUCC members who have registered will have the option of a refund. However, MUCC has been significantly affected by this pandemic. Please consider donating your registration if you or your club is financially able to do so. If you are unable, MUCC Policy and Special Events Assistant Ian FitzGerald will be contacting registrants regarding a refund. Your patience through this process is greatly appreciated.

Q: If I have already registered for convention, what will happen to my booked room at the Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie?

A: The MUCC room block has been canceled. If you booked your hotel room in the MUCC block using the code provided, it has now been canceled. If you had paid for your hotel room in advance or separate from the MUCC room block, please reach out to Kewadin Casino. You must cancel any reservations on your own that you had booked at other lodging or camping facilities.

Q: What about elections? What happens if I am running for a position?

A: The MUCC Executive Board voted to extend the current terms of both the Executive Board and the Conservation Policy Board until Sept. 30 to allow staff and committee members time to develop a plan for elections. Please keep an eye out for further communications regarding the election process.

Q: Is MUCC still accepting nominations for the purposes of elections?

A: Yes! Please send a completed nomination form to Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org.

Q: Do I still need to file my registration and club authorization form for elections?

A: Yes. This is necessary in the event an online election or policy process occurs. You can find those forms here. Please mail them to PO Box 30235 Lansing, MI 48909 or scan and email them to Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org. Payment is not necessary.

Q: What if my club is not meeting in person and I am unable to get signatures from my club officers for the club authorization form?

A: You can have at least two club officers email Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org to authorize you as a delegate. An email template is below. Please, still turn in the club authorization form which has other important information on it.

Hello Ian,

I, [Enter Name], authorize [Enter delegate name] to vote on behalf of [Enter club name].

[Enter Name] [Date]

Q: Will there be Conservation Policy Board meetings this year?

A: MUCC staff and committee members will be exploring the options surrounding a September Conservation Policy Board (CPB) Meeting. Please look for further communications on the matter in the coming months. Generally, CPB meetings are held in September, December and March.

Q: My club has changed leadership since last year, how do I update MUCC of these changes?

A: You can update your club’s contact information here.

Q: What happens with my resolution that was passed by the CPB?

A: MUCC Executive Board and staff have formed a committee to explore options for an online/virtual policy process. Please stay tuned for future communications regarding decisions made.

Q: What if my resolution is pressing or timely?

A: Resolutions requiring immediate action may be passed by the MUCC Executive Board as interim policy. According to Executive Board procedures, this is defined as a resolution pertaining to an event or circumstance that, due to timing, requires immediate action because a policy action will take place before the next regular annual convention or a policy board meeting. Resolution writers may contact Ian FitzGerald at ifitzgerald@mucc.org to discuss the interim policy process.

Q: What will happen with the MUCC Conservation Awards that are normally awarded at Annual Convention.

A: MUCC Conservation Awards will not be given in 2020.

Q: Does my club still need to pay its dues?

A: While there will not be an in-person convention, club dues will need to be paid to maintain membership of MUCC and prior voting in online elections and/or policy processes.