Nerves of Stihl: On the Ground Volunteers Participate in Chainsaw Safety and Stewardship Day

Last Saturday, November 4th, 2023, MUCC’s On the Ground program partnered with Fenner Nature Center and Daisy Tree Care to host a Chainsaw Safety and Stewardship Day on FNC’s grounds. In total, 14 volunteers learned basic chainsaw maintenance and then got some hands-on experience cutting unwanted logs and trees in Fenner’s Maple Grove.

The course was divided into two sections, the first being a classroom portion. Volunteers learned how to clean a chainsaw, change chainsaw blades, and the tools needed for basic chainsaw maintenance. After lunch, volunteers received hands-on experience bucking up downed logs and how to fell standing trees. one being a classroom portion where volunteers learned the ins and outs of chainsaws, how to properly clean them, change their blades, etc. The safety day was taught by local chainsaw expert and owner of Daisy Tree Care, Charity Barnes.

In total, volunteers helped restore 1 acre of land on Fenner’s property and all 14 volunteers received hands-on experience with chainsaws. We’d like to thank Fenner Nature Center for providing the space and Charity for providing her expertise with chainsaws.

If you’d like to get involved with On the Ground, keep an eye out for our volunteer stewardship days posted here https://mucc.org/on-the-ground/.