On the Ground is headed back to the Upper Peninsula next weekend! Will you join us in planting trees and shrubs for wildlife?

Join MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) as we plant approximately 100 masting trees and shrubs throughout three openings in the Garden Grade Grouse Enhanced Management Site (GEMS) in Delta County.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, August 26 from 10am to 3pm.

This project is an effort to establish soft mast that will benefit various species of wildlife including grouse, deer and turkey.

Meeting location: Volunteers will meet at the Garden Grade ORV Trailhead parking lot off M-183 in Garden around 9:45am to sign-in. We will go over project instructions and then caravan to the work site which is about 5 minutes southeast of the meeting place.

Google Maps link: Garden Grade ORV Trailhead

M-183, Garden, MI 49835

Volunteers are required to wear closed-toed shoes and are encouraged to wear long pants and long sleeves. Attendees are also encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, although bottled water and snacks will be provided throughout the day. This project will take place rain or shine, unless there is severe weather so please dress accordingly.

All ages are welcome to attend. We ask that volunteers please register to attend this event here. Registered participants will receive free lunch and a volunteer appreciation gift. Volunteer registration will close on Thursday, August 24 at 4pm. If you wish to sign-up after online registration closes, please send an email to kkennedy@mucc.org.

Please contact MUCC Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org with any questions regarding this event or the OTG program.