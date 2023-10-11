On the Ground Junior: Students from the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center braved the rain to help improve wildlife habitat in their community

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, high school students and instructors from the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center participated in MUCC’s On the Ground Jr. program in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to improve wildlife habitat at Haymarsh Lake State Game Area.

During the morning portion of the project, students were divided into teams and rotated between constructing brush piles and planting trees. Brush piles were constructed from pre-cut trees and invasive autumn olive while white pine and hazelnut trees were planted and fenced to prevent wildlife browsing. In the afternoon, DNR biologist Pete Kailing spoke about the importance of public land and the legacy public landowners have to protect. Students then participated in a tree scavenger hunt and learned about land navigation using compasses and aerial maps.

In total, student volunteers directly impacted about two acres of wildlife habitat during this project.

If you are interested in getting involved in MUCC’s On the Ground or OTG Jr. program please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground/.