On the Ground Spring Update

It’s been a busy spring field season for On the Ground! Since April 1, 267 volunteers have joined us in improving more than 69 acres of wildlife habitat on public land throughout the Lower Peninsula.

On Saturday, April 29, volunteers gathered at Port Huron State Game Area to improve edge-habitat within woodcock openings in the game area. Volunteers worked through rain and mud to build 14 large brush piles within 6 openings created for woodcock and upland bird habitat.

The following weekend, OTG headed up to Crawford County to team up with Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance, Huron Pines, and the Michigan DNR to plant more than 3,500 jack pine seedlings in the Grayling Forest Management Unit. In 5-6 years, these jack pines will provide critical nesting habitat for the once endangered Kirtland’s warbler.

In between weekend habitat projects, we’ve been busy in the field with OTG Jr. field trips for students. From building brush piles and removing invasive vegetation to creating pollinator gardens and planting trees, student volunteers make up a large portion of our spring workforce on Michigan’s public lands!

If you are interested in getting involved in OTG, there are multiple opportunities to do so this spring and summer! Visit mucc.org/on-the-ground/ to view upcoming events.