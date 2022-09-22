On the Ground: Students from Reese High School Improve Habitat In and Around the Cass River

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, juniors and seniors from Reese High School joined MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program in cleaning-up public access sites along the Cass River in Vassar Township.

Conservation students picked-up multiple bags of litter and removed large items of trash from the Cass River and surrounding access sites including tires, vehicle parts, and large pieces of scrap metal. They also picked-up and properly disposed of litter at the newly-built Vassar Township Park on Caine Road.

Some of the sites that students removed trash from are popular fishing/river access sites that are managed by the Department of Natural Resources. Removing litter from waterways not only improves the quality of fish and wildlife habitat, but it also makes the river safer for recreational users.

In total, students impacted about 5 acres of aquatic and terrestrial habitat. Along the way, they observed a variety of wildlife like songbirds, wood frogs, and freshwater mussels!

If you are interested in learning more about MUCC’s OTG Jr. program, please visit mucc.org/on-the-ground/ or contact Habitat Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Kennedy at kkennedy@mucc.org.