On the Ground: Volunteers Plant Mast-Producing Trees on Public Land in the Eastern UP

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, 13 volunteers braved the rain and a swarm of biting insects in the Upper Peninsula to plant trees in the Newberry Forest Management Unit, and they managed to have fun while doing it!

In this partnership project hosted in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Wildlife Division with support from a generous member of MUCC, a mix of red oaks and various types of apple trees were planted and fenced in an effort to improve forage for wildlife including white-tailed deer and upland game birds.

Volunteers came from as far as southern Wisconsin to assist with this project. In just under 4 hours of work, volunteers planted, fenced and watered nearly 90 five-foot trees over approximately 10 acres of public land in the Newberry Forest Management Unit (FMU) in Luce County.

This FMU is managed by the MDNR to maintain forest health, diversity and sustainability while considering wildlife, fisheries, recreation and environmental needs and concerns. This piece of land offers year-round recreational opportunities including hunting, ORV riding, wildlife viewing and berry picking.

The trees that were planted on Saturday will be monitored and watered by MDNR biologists during the upcoming growing season. In 3-5 years once the trees are established, fencing will be removed and reused for future tree plantings.