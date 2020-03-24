Due to recent announcements and the public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, all On the Water (OTW) volunteer events have been canceled for the month of April.

This includes all OTW events such as the Lake Lansing Beach Clean-up on April 4th and the Clinton River Clean-up on April 18th. There is a possibility that there will be continued event cancellations into the summer, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time. Some of the canceled OTW events do have the potential to be rescheduled if public health regulations permit in the future.

For more updates please visit the mucc.org/on-the-water, MUCC’s facebook page or contact Emma Nehan at enehan@mucc.org. We apologize for any inconvenience and will hopefully be able to reschedule these events in the near future. The safety of our volunteers is our main priority, thank you for your patience and understanding in these uncertain times.