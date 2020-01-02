Registration Open for Upcoming Chainsaw Safety and OTG Events

The OTG program has a great line-up of wildlife habitat improvement projects scheduled throughout 2020, and some of the upcoming events are already posted and open for registration on the OTG webpage. Whether you’re looking to improve your sawyer skills and have an interest in a chainsaw safety course or want to be involved in improving wildlife habitat for wood ducks, rabbits, ruffed grouse, and countless other Michigan species, have a look at some of the upcoming events open for registration in winter and spring:

*This list will be updated as more dates and projects are confirmed. Click on the link in each event title to register.

February 2020

March 2020

April 2020

Currently no events open for registration. However, tree plantings will be hosted in April. More details coming soon. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, 4/22 and Saturday, 4/25!

May 2020