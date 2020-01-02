Registration Open for Upcoming Chainsaw Safety and OTG Events
The OTG program has a great line-up of wildlife habitat improvement projects scheduled throughout 2020, and some of the upcoming events are already posted and open for registration on the OTG webpage. Whether you’re looking to improve your sawyer skills and have an interest in a chainsaw safety course or want to be involved in improving wildlife habitat for wood ducks, rabbits, ruffed grouse, and countless other Michigan species, have a look at some of the upcoming events open for registration in winter and spring:
*This list will be updated as more dates and projects are confirmed. Click on the link in each event title to register.
February 2020
- Saturday, 2/29 – Wood Duck nest box placement in the Shiawassee River State Game Area
March 2020
- Saturday, 3/07 – Rabbitat in Clare County. Help us build brush piles to benefit small game like rabbit and grouse!
- Saturday, 3/14 – Chainsaw Safety Course at Rose Lake State Game Area
- Saturday, 3/28 – Chainsaw Safety Course at the Grayling Nature Center
April 2020
- Currently no events open for registration. However, tree plantings will be hosted in April. More details coming soon. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, 4/22 and Saturday, 4/25!
May 2020
- Saturday, 5/16 – Tree planting in the Gwinn State Forest Area
