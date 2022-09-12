September 12, 2022 Policy Update

State Issues

MUCC has submitted its official public comment on the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. We also ran a call to action for citizens to provide comments directly to DNR Director Eichinger, the Governor, and their legislators. This grassroots movement was a huge success generating around 1,200 participants resulting in nearly 4,800 emails to leaders across the state.

Legislature

The legislature has two days of work before the November election. Look for a MUCC call to action on legislative priorities, specifically commercial guiding and charitable online raffles, in the coming weeks!

Natural Resources Commission

The September NRC meeting had a trio of fisheries orders passed and a third tabled for the October meeting in Marquette. The October meeting will have four fisheries orders up for action, two land use orders including one for the new Crystal Waters State Game Area.

Federal

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management passed the House in December, and a Senate version of the bill was introduced in late April. The bill has been languishing in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry chaired by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow. MUCC has begun an action alert urging Senator Stabenow to hold a hearing on the bill as soon as possible. That action alert can be found here.

MUCC

MUCC’s September Conservation Policy Board meeting is scheduled for September 17, 2022 at Big Bear Sportsmen’s Club in Kaleva. All MUCC members are welcome to attend, but only members of the policy board can vote. Information on the agenda, lodging, and proposed resolutions can be found on the policy board website HERE. Please register if you are planning to attend for an accurate headcount by signing up HERE. Lunch will be on site, the menu is lasagna and salad, and will be $8 cash only, please keep an eye on the policy board website for updates.

Stay Tuned for Action Alerts

Our traditional email campaigns have proven to be a valuable and effective tool for reaching legislators, but our tracking shows that text messages to our members prove to be an even more effective method of communication.

If you click this link, fill out the form with your cell phone number, make sure both boxes are checked at the bottom, click submit. After that you will get an automated text, respond with YES, and you are all set.