September NRC Preview

Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) will be presenting to the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) Policy and Governance Committee at the September NRC meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Lansing Community College West Campus.

MUCC will be presenting policy resolutions passed at the March Annual Convention, and provide updates on policies headed to convention in March of 2024.

There are five fisheries orders up for action at the September meeting. A breakdown of each order can be found HERE.

Up for information this month are five fisheries orders addressing coldwater regulations.

Fisheries Order 200.23A proposes changing boundaries on the Dowagiac River to reflect the removal of a dam.

Fisheries Order 204.24 proposes changing boundaries on the Boardman River in Traverse City to provide specific named, physical boundaries.

Fisheries Order 252.23 proposes allowing the lawful fishing for Arctic Grayling. As the department stocks more grayling, anglers would have a hard time legally fishing without this proposed change.

Fisheries Order 253.24 proposes an increase in the lake trout and splake daily possession limit from two (2) lake trout and splake per day to no more than three (3) in combination in MH-1. This would serve as a simplification of regulations between MH-1 and MH-2.

Fisheries Order 254.23A proposes a few changes to the classification of three inland lakes. Half Moon Lake (Muskegon County) proposal is to remove this lake from the list of Type C lakes, due to high water temps. This lake would be covered under general fishing regulations. Reid Lake (Alcona County) proposal is to remove the lake from the Type B classification due to the poor success of rainbow and brown trout stocking programs. The lake would be covered under general fishing regulations. Youngs Lake (Luce County) proposal to remove the lake from Type A due to loss of public access to the lake. The new owner of the land surrounding the lake has stated public access would no longer be allowed.



These orders will be eligible for action by commissioners at the October meeting in Escanaba.

There are no director’s orders up for information or action this month.

The September meeting features four land transactions. MUCC reviews land transactions exceeding 80 acres;there is one.

Land Transaction Case #20220251 is an exchange of 93.3 acres of private land in Schoolcraft County, for 67 acres of state-owned land. The offered private land borders state land on two sides and provides over a ½ mile of frontage on the Manistique River.

MUCC will be streaming the meeting on our Facebook page as technology allows.

To ensure our natural resources remain protected and managed thoughtfully and our outdoor heritage defended, join Michigan United Conservation Clubs today: http://bit.ly/JoinMUCC.