September NRC Preview

A number of fisheries orders dominate the agenda at the September Natural Resources Commission (NRC) meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at Lansing Community College, located at 5708 Cornerstone Drive.

For information, there are three new orders up for commissioners to review. Of note, Order 200.23 would modify the definition of a fly for fishing purposes.

Fisheries order 200.23 Inland Rivers and Streams – Trout and Salmon Regulations

Changing the upstream boundary of the gear restricted section of the Huron River in Oakland County to clear up angler confusion. A sign will be placed at the new boundary location.

Changing a section of the North Branch Cedar River in Gladwin County from Type 1 regulations to Type 4 regulations. This would open the section of river year round for trout species plus warm water species found there.

An unnamed tributary on the North Bank of the Coldwater River in Barry County will have its Type 2 regulations removed in favor of general non-trout regulations. Local reports show no trout activity in this tributary and the thermal habitat does not support cold water species.

Modify the definition of artificial flies to include the use of a second hook connected in-line (commonly referred to as a stinger hook) and restrict the hook sizes to ½-inch or less. The ½-inch hook size restriction will be put into place to reduce foul-hooking.

Fisheries Order 210.23 Designated Trout Streams for Michigan

Remove the Cedar Creek in Barry County from the list of designated trout streams. Electrofishing surveys showed no brown trout, but numerous warm water species. Temperatures are no longer suitable for trout, removal of the regulation will open the river to fishing year round.

Remove Pigeon Creek in Ottawa County from the list of designated trout streams. Temperature data shows the creek is no longer suitable for trout survival, stocking will cease and the designation removed. Non-trout regulations will now be in place and fishing open year round.

Modify East Branch Au Gres River in Iosco County. Correcting a clerical error changing “Quiley Creek” to read as “Guiley Creek”.

Fisheries Order 254.23 Inland Lakes – Trout and Salmon Regulations

Adding Big Trout Lake in Marquette County to protect stocked brown trout. After an unsuccessful steelhead stocking effort, anglers and the DNR agreed to manage the lake as a coldwater stocked brown trout fishery with a 15 inch minimum size limit.

Moving Redboat Lake in Gogebic County from Type D to Type C regulations, expanding harvest opportunities for trout and warm water species. This will result in a 8” size limit for brook trout, and changing daily possession limit from one to five.

Removing Type E regulations from Grand Sable Lake in Alger County due to management shift from coldwater to warm water species. The new regulation will result in an 8-inch size limit and possession season open all year.

Also on the agenda is a pair of land use orders.

Land Use Order of the Director Amendment #6 sets the regulations for the Crystal Waters State Game Area. Of note, only U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-approved non-toxic shot would be allowed on the Crystal Waters State Game Area if the order is approved.

Land Use Order of the Director Amendment #7 changes regulations at the Silver Lake State Park ORV area regarding the use of flashing lights and rental vehicles. During the director’s report both of these orders will be presented to commissioners.

There are nine land transactions on the agenda. MUCC only reviews transactions exceeding 80 acres.

Land Transaction Case #20200154 is the only transaction meeting that threshold. It is an acquisition of 200 acres that is adjacent to state land on two sides. It also provides 4,550 feet of frontage on the East Branch of the Black River, and 1,060 feet of frontage on Rattlesnake Creek. The acquisition will also provide access to another 1,500 feet of frontage on the East Branch of the Black River that is currently inaccessible.

Before the committee of the whole, the NRC Fisheries Committee will hear two presentations. The first from Jay Wesley and Jory Jonas, both from DNR Fisheries Division, on wild vs. stocked fisheries and wild vs. stocked steelhead.

The NRC Wildlife Committee will hear a presentation from Lt. Jason Wicklund of DNR Law Enforcement Division and Sara Thompson from DNR Wildlife Division.

