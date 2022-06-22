Summer Clean-Ups With OTG

Summer is the perfect time to explore the outdoors. It is an even better experience when the natural areas are pristine. An accumulation of trash can ruin more than just the appearance of an area, it can also affect the health of wildlife and the function of the ecosystem. This is why MUCC is dedicating the summer to cleaning up Michigan waterways and outdoor spaces.

July 9th:

On July 9th join MUCC’s OTG program, Clinton River Watershed Council, and Lake St Clair Walleye Association from 9 AM – 12 PM, as we clean up the Harley Ensign BAS in Harrison Township, located where the Clinton River meets Lake St Clair.

To help maintain the health of the lake, we will remove trash carried down from the Clinton River on the shore of the boating access site. Towards the end of the event, the United States Power Squadron will be doing a boating safety demonstration as well as boat inspection examples. Afterward, the Clinton River Watershed Council will describe current restoration practices occurring in the area.

Lake St. Clair is an excellent fishing location and is best known for its walleye, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass populations. Besides fishing, many visitors enjoy the area through boating, scuba diving, swimming, and much more. A State of Michigan Recreation Passport is required for entry to the site.

July 16th:

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, MUCC’s On the Ground program will be partnering with Steelhead Manifesto for their annual clean-up of the Manistee River. The clean-up will begin at 9 AM, and volunteers will meet at the High Bridge Boat Launch at 4311 N High Bridge Rd, Brethren, MI 49619. Most attendees will gather at the boat launch to sign in and then head out on the water by boat to clean up various locations along the river.

The Manistee river has a long history in Michigan. In the 1880’s the river was used to transport white pine lumber. Logs would float down the river to the port of Manistee. During the same time, the grayling fishery was booming. More than 1,000 grayling were caught in the Manistee river each week. Unfortunately, the overconsumption of the river’s resources degraded the habitat. Today many people enjoy the river, it’s a great spot for trout and salmon fishing. Besides fishing, visitors enjoy paddle sports, hiking and wildlife viewing. Join MUCC and Steelhead Manifesto in giving back to the Manistee.

August 6th:

On Saturday, August 6th, MUCC’s On the Ground (OTG) program, Bay Mills Indian Community, and the Center for Freshwater Research and Education (CFRE) will improve wildlife habitat by cleaning-up trash in the Bay Mills area of the Upper Peninsula from 9 AM – 12 PM. A presentation on the innovative waste management program in Bay Mills will be given by the Bay Mills Indian Community’s Biological Services Department.

Surrounding the Bay Mills area is a boreal forest wetland mix that supports a great amount of species diversity. Many recreational activities can be enjoyed here and at the bordering Lake Superior. Ridding the area of dump sites not only improves the health of the forest but also of Lake Superior.

If you would like to join MUCC OTG’s program in our summer clean-up mission, you can register HERE.