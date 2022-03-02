This Saturday, March 5, MUCC will be at the Kleekamp Tract of the Gladwin SGA in Clare County. Our group of volunteers will be clearing shooting lanes and access areas for hunting blinds, graciously donated by Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors (MiOFO). One of the many restrictions for people with disabilities is being able to experience natural areas where accessibility infrastructure is often lacking. In Michigan, the DNR, through recreation areas and state parks, has been offering track chairs to people with disabilities allowing them to explore the natural area unhindered.

Track chairs can go on terrain traditional wheelchairs can’t. Instead of using wheels, they run on the left and right sidetracks. Traveling on trails, sand, snow and water up to eight inches is no problem. Many different varieties are sold, some allow the user to stand, some are even offered in camo for hunting. Unfortunately, these pieces of equipment are expensive. To purchase one the price ranges from $13,000 to $20,000.

However, the DNR is offering free use of the chair in some parks and recreation areas. These chairs were kindly donated by groups like Kali’s Cure, Family Hope Foundation and the giving public. Participating parks and recreation areas include Bald Mountain Recreation Area, Belle Isle State Park, Grand Haven State Park, Holland State Park, Ionia Recreation Area, Island Lake Recreation Area, Ludington State Park, Maybury State Park, Muskegon State Park, Tahquamenon Falls State Park and the Waterloo Recreation Area. To find out more information and to make a reservation click HERE.

The outdoors should be all-inclusive and the track chair is a step in the right direction. To make a little difference join MUCC this weekend for the accessible hunting blind clearing event at Gladwin SGA. To find out more about other volunteer events this year click here.